The excitement surrounding the UF AWARDS Global 2023 continues to grow with some of the biggest honours on the line across the fintech and B2B industry. With the Nominations Round in the books, voting is now officially underway for the UF AWARDS Global 2023!

The worldwide fintech and B2B community continues to chart a course forward via a thrilling path of voting for the highly coveted UF AWARDS Global 2023. These awards recognise outstanding brand performance, showcasing talent and excellence across multiple industries and bestowing the highest honours. In particular, the awards will celebrate the achievements of leading fintech players, B2B companies, and brokers that have been driving both innovation and growth in 2023.

Honouring Excellence with the UF AWARDS GLOBAL 2023

The UF AWARDS Global 2023 are organised and presented by Ultimate Fintech as a symbol of excellence and innovation in fintech and the financial services space. With a busy Nomination Round for the UF AWARDS GLOBAL 2023 now over, the focus pivots to the highly anticipated Voting Round that starts now and will last until September 15.

The Voting Round will look to bring brokers, fintech leaders, and the B2B community together on one unique platform. Voting for the industry’s best performing and noteworthy brands represents a chance to recognise the diversity and excellence of nominees who have made remarkable contributions to the industry in 2023.

This includes a wide range of awards categories and titles on the line for leading brokers. Nominated brokers will be vying for such prestigious honours as Broker of the Year, Best Global Broker, Best CFDs Broker, and many other noteworthy categories.

By extension, fintech and B2B companies will be looking to win several highly distinguished honours, including Best Trading Platform, Best White Label Solution, Best Payment Gateway, Best Technology Provider, and many other titles. The full list of awards for both brokers and fintech/B2B companies can be accessed via the following link.

How to Vote for UF AWARDS Global 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Voting Round gives everyone the opportunity to recognise the industry’s elite and individuals are already lining up to support their brand of choice. With so many top-tier participants in each of the brokerage and fintech or B2B categories, the competition is tight.

The past month saw the nomination of many leading brands, all of whom are now eligible for being recognised for the UF AWARDS Global 2023. Casting your vote for is a simple process that takes only minutes.

Just head over to the UF AWARDS Global 2023 website now and get started. First, register and create an account to participate in voting for UF AWARDS Global 2023 if you have not already done so, or simply log-in to your existing account. Only registered attendees are eligible to vote.

Next, voters can see who is in the running and was nominated over the past month and explore all available awards up for grabs across two main categories – Broker Awards and B2B Awards. Have you been a fan of or overly impressed by a single company, brand, or service in 2023? Now is your chance to make your voice heard!

Simply scroll over any and all awards categories you are interested in voting on. As a reminder, you can vote across as many different award categories as you wish. However, each registered individual is only eligible to participate in this voting process once, so make it count!

Once you have finalised your voting choices of nominated brands for any awards categories you desire, simply click the ‘Submit’ button to confirm your vote. It’s that simple.

An Awards Show You Can’t Afford to Miss this September

Once the final votes are tallied, the prestigious UF AWARDS Global 2023 will be given out at an unforgettable Awards Ceremony on the evening of September 21 at the conclusion of the upcoming iFX EXPO International 2023 in Cyprus.

These awards and honours are your chance to embrace the power of choice and participate to the acknowledgment of brokerage and B2B greatness. Join your industry peers and fellow companies this September in celebrating truly worldwide and unrivalled achievement. Every voice counts so vote today to help shape the future of fintech and the financial services space.