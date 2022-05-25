Attention Fintech Industry! It’s finally time. Voting is now live - the time to cast your vote for your favourite brokers and B2B service providers has arrived.

How to Vote

It’s simple and straightforward. Let’s walk through it.

1. Click here to go straight to the awards section of the Ultimate Fintech website.

2. Register an account or use an existing login.

3. Scroll through the Broker, Regional, and B2B Awards to reveal all the award categories.

4. Select the brand you want to vote for in each category.

5. Hit the submit button to finalize and submit your choice!

Remember, you can only vote once, so make sure you vote wisely!

The Nominees

All the nominees are now revealed, and you can find them in three main award categories:

> Broker Awards

Find out who is in the running for brokers titles such as Best Global Broker, Most Transparent Broker or Best Crypto CFDs Broker!

> Regional Broker Awards

From Asia to Africa and Europe – who are the best brokers in the regions with the Best IB Programme or Best Customer Support?

> B2B Awards

Find out who is competing in the B2B service provider categories – from Best Platform, to Payment Service Providers and Bridge Solutions.

We’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who participated in the nomination process and congratulations to all the finalists who will be battling it out for an Ultimate Fintech award!

Next Key Dates

June 1: Voting period closes

June 9: Winners announced on the final night of the iFX EXPO

Let’s fill those ballots!

One week to go, people! The next seven days are your opportunity to make your voice heard. Don’t forget, you can only vote once, but you can vote in different categories. You also need to be registered in order to vote.

Ready to get casting? Vote Now!