Nominations for the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 may be closed, but the excitement continues with the live Voting Round and the upcoming Awards Ceremony this January. At stake are some of the most highly coveted honors, where only the winners can truly lay claim to being recognised as the industry’s elite.

Brought to you by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 are in a class of their own and recognize top B2C and B2B brands in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This includes an appreciation for pioneering achievements, innovation, and significant contributions in the online trading and fintech space. Besides the acclaim, these awards also help provide traders and businesses with a standard that other companies aspire to trade and do business with.

Competition has been heating up in recent weeks, pitting the industry’s best brands against each other. The only question is does your company have what it takes to secure enough votes to become a true brand authority this January?

Vote Today in the UF AWARDS MEA 2024!

The Voting Round in the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 provides a level playing field to all nominated brands. This gives participants and industry peers the chance to make their voice heard on the biggest stage. After much hype and anticipation, voting for the awards officially starts today, December 20, and will remain open until January 10.

The online voting process is a call to all fintech, B2B, and online trading enthusiasts. This round helps empower all participants with a voice in deciding the best performing brands in the MEA region. As a quick reminder, only subscribed participants can vote in the UF AWARDS MEA 2024. If you have not already done so, now is the perfect opportunity to register on the UF AWARDS website by first filling in the registration form.

Unsure of how to vote for your favorite brand? Luckily, it is easier than ever for participants to make their choices from a list of the nominated B2C and B2B brands. To submit your vote, simply proceed through the following steps:

Complete the registration form Log in to the UF AWARDS website with the appropriate credentials Fill out the Voting Form and make sure to complete all mandatory fields before clicking 'submit'.

Each user is eligible to vote on any number of categories but for only one brand within each category. However, each participant can make their votes only once, so make this opportunity count. The Voting Round is free of charge and companies are permitted to vote for themselves as well as any third-party brand as well.

With competition expected to be intense, the road to victory this January could very well hinge on your vote! Prospective voters can also explore the list of distinguished winners from last year.

Do You Have What it Takes to Win at the UF AWARDS MEA 2024?

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 have no equal and bestow the highest accolades in the region to only a few worthy brands. Is your brand among them? Companies vying for these titles are encouraged to promote their own brand and embark on a campaign to drive others to vote across all social platforms.

Of note, the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 constitute a diverse list of categories that showcase excellence across both the B2C and B2B space. This includes some of the following distinguished honours that are single-handedly capable of lifting your brokerage or fintech brand to elite stats:

Best Broker – MEA

Most Trusted Broker – MEA

Best CFD Broker – MEA

Best Multi-Asset Broker – MEA

Best Trading Platform – MEA

Best Connectivity Provider – MEA

Best CRM Software Provider – MEA

Best Payment Service Provider – MEA

In terms of categories available for voting, each of these are unique in their own way as no two UF AWARDS are the same. It goes without saying how important these awards are to any brand in 2024 and beyond. In addition to enhancing brand image, winning a UF AWARD helps garner international publicity, allowing a company to stand out and above any competitors.

All votes will be tallied over the next few weeks, with the winners announced at the official UF AWARDS MEA 2024 Ceremony on January 17, concluding the first day of the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2024at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

iFX EXPO is the world’s leading online trading event series. For over a decade, this landmark exhibition has brought together professionals in online trading, fintech, and financial services across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Be a part of history and cast your vote today!