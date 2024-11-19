Big Time Studios, a Web3 gaming trailblazer and creator of the Open Loot platform and hit game Big Time, which has already processed a half billion dollars in total transaction volume, is making waves again. Active users of the Open Loot platform will soon be able to collect $OL, the marketplace’s first utility token, which will become the cornerstone of the Open Loot.

“We’re flipping the script on token launches. Instead of the usual fundraising frenzy, the launch of $OL is about giving back to our incredible community of players and game developers. From lower transaction fees and exclusive premium currency bundles to invite-only early access to Open Loot games, special NFT sales, tokens in-game drops during exclusive gameplay, and in-game perks,” said Ari Meilich, the visionary founder behind Big Time Studios

Designed to supercharge the Open Loot platform, $OL will boost user acquisition and drive engagement across all Open Loot games and products by delivering substantial utility to Open Loot users, from guardianship to exclusive benefits like better deals and early access to games and events to collecting in-game rewards.

$OL Token

$OL token is not a fundraising mechanism. This launch is fair: there are no token sales, team-allocated tokens, or tokens sold to early investors. Open Loot users can collect $OL=ugh various activities within the platform. Players actively engage in unique game opportunities with partners, completing challenges and participating in unique events. For loyal players, the $OL tokens will provide users with early access to games, opportunities to purchase unique NFTs, and discounts on special premium currency packs and NFT primary sales.

For game developers, $OL is a powerful tool for user acquisition. Developers can leverage the token to reward players for in-game activity, such as reaching milestones or dropping tokens in-game, which will drive engagement. Limited-timed events can attract users to Open Loot partner games and create exposure for the game and the ecosystem. $OL fosters more profound connections between developers and their audiences, giving developers the power to offer players significant value through competitive, social, and metagame features and targeted promotional offers that enhance player engagement.

The potential uses for $OL are vast and will define engagement and innovation across the platform. $OL will foster trust in the Open Loot platform and marketplace, extend reach beyond traditional off-chain models, and lead the way for the Web3 gaming industry, opening up a world of opportunities for players and studios.

Open Loot Platform

Big Time Studios’ Open Loot gaming platform and marketplace has facilitated nearly half a billion dollars in transactions since early 2024. This achievement stems from Open Loot’s ability to simplify complex cryptocurrency functions, scalability, distribution, payments, and regulatory compliance for developers. The marketplace boosts NFT discoverability and sales while providing various payment options.

Players enjoy high-quality games without typical Web3 issues like connecting a crypto wallet, paying gas fees, or waiting for transactions. Patented Vault technology allows easy NFT buying and selling without high gas fees, with the option to mint them onto the blockchain.

The platform includes features like NFT rentals, a marketplace for non-crypto game currencies, and detailed NFT price histories, making Web3 gaming accessible. Game studios benefit from ready-to-use tech solutions, including game launchers and premium currencies. Open Loot also provides expert support in marketing, game economy design, and production, ensuring developers can meet player expectations and achieve success.

Open Loot platform manages all foundational elements, overseeing the sales and leasing of digital and traditional items for Big Time, the wildly successful free-to-play multiplayer action RPG, and five pioneering launch partners, each curating distinct Web3 gaming experiences. World Shards, an expansive sandbox MMORPG; Boss Fighters, an engaging multiplayer action title; The Desolation, an immersive cross-platform loot shooter; ShatterPoint, an adrenaline-fueled F2P action mobile RPG; and One Tap, a strategic first-person shooter. Positioned to redefine the gaming sector, Open Loot will focus on high-caliber mid-core to hardcore games.

First Half of 2024 Success

Since the start of 2024, the Open Loot platform has experienced growth driven by its vibrant community and excellent partners. So far, Underscoring Open Loot’s successful quarter was the exchange of over 1,067,103 NFTs and 1,551,969 NFT rentals. This year, more than 226,588 players have crafted more than 3,625,725 NTFs showcasing the platform’s dynamic and engaging ecosystem.

Since it opened, Open Loot has amassed over $445,167,044 in total transaction volume, with millions of transactions signaling the platform’s escalating popularity and triumph.

About Big Time Studios

Big Time Studios (https://bigtime.gg/), founded by Ari Meilich, is a pioneering force in the crypto gaming industry, renowned for its innovative Open Loot platform and the hit game Big Time. With a mission to revolutionize the NFT gaming experience, Big Time Studios seamlessly integrates high-quality games with blockchain technology, offering players unparalleled gaming experiences.

The curated Open Loot platform gives developers the opportunity to reach a wider audience and drive engagement through unique in-game rewards and events, while players benefit from exclusive access to high-quality games, special NFT sales, in-game perks and airdrops. Big Time Studios’ Open Loot platform has facilitated nearly half a billion dollars in total transaction volume, underscoring its commitment to creating a dynamic and engaging ecosystem for gamers worldwide. For more information, visit Big Time Studios’ website.