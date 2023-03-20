Forex which is popular in cyberspace as “FX” – is abbreviation of “Foreign Exchange”. Basically, it doesn’t vary a lot compared to a stock exchange in that it’s a kind of market where you can exchange various currencies globally.

Therefore, how does the forex market work? actually, it refers to the days before COVID-19 when you were able to travel abroad.

For instance, you’re travelling from Australia to the United States. You have AUD $1,000 to spend during your journey, then you go to an exchange Bureau to interchange your Australian dollars for US dollars.

Suppose the rate you exchanged it was 1 AUD to 0.7 USD. This means that for every 1 AUD you give the currency broker, you would get 0.7 USD in return. Since you have AUD $1,000, you would receive US$700 from this exchange.

Unluckily, COVID-19 broke out Australia two days before you were up to fly to the New York and the borders were locked. As a result, you cancel your trip and return to the exchange office to exchange your US$700 back to AUD. Amazingly, the dealer gives you AUD $1,100 – this is over your principal AU$1000.

Here, you have in fact gain of AUD $100. At first you had spent AUD $1,000 to buy US$700, but now you’re spending that same US$700 and getting AUD $1,100 back. And that’s a holistic view into how the world of Forex trading works; it’s not simply about exchanging one currency for another - it’s also about trying to make a profit out of it.

In this specific example, we made a profit because while we were holding onto the US Dollars, it actually reinforced against the Aussie Dollar. This allowed us to exchange our original US$700 for more Aussie Dollars than we had before.

Why should you trade forex?

The forex market is the leading market in the world and it has many returns that draw traders. There are some of the main reasons to try learning forex.

Distinctive liquidity

The forex market has a lot of liquidity, which is essentially another way of saying that there are always other traders in the market to trade with. But why is liquidity so significant?

Leveraged trading

One of the positive point of forex is that it provides you the opportunity of leverage. This mainly implies that you have the capability to use a small amount of capital to go into a trade with a higher value. In fact, leveraged trading can make your money go further.

Volatility

Another reason it is really popular is because of the forex market volatility. This is tied to the fluctuations of different currencies, and this in turn is based on the real economies of different countries. Because economic outlooks are always shifting – based on things like the latest news and events – the corresponding currency will change in value.

These fluctuations create opportunities for traders to make a profit through forex trades. The forex market hours are open 24 hours a day, five days a week. This round the clock trading provides a number of different opportunities for traders in different parts of the world, depending on which markets are open at which times.

Learning Forex with ITB FX

ITB FX Brokerage started its financial activity in 2017. Since the beginning of its activity, this broker has included education in its goals in addition to creating the best tools and services for its traders.

The purpose of this work is to improve the level of awareness and knowledge of traders regarding economic activities. This method allows traders who have just entered the market to familiarize themselves with the concepts in a faster and easier process.

ITBFX has provided its users with the MT5 platform for trading, and by adding trading tools, it has attempted to provide its clients with the world's stocks.

ITBFX has adopted several important goals in the path of progress and development with the aim of improving the services, strengthening the customer network, as well as boosting its technical and operational capabilities.

For example, ITBFX has improved the level of its academic services, this means that if you use this broker, you can use the training programs; For example, when you want to trade, you may forget the definition or functionality of a tool, at this time you can use the academic part of the ITBFX broker.

Another goal is the quick deposit and withdrawal of users and the ease of carrying out these transactions with the ITBFX broker. The most important goal that ITBFX pursues is to provide fast, accurate and practical support to traders. Also, ITBFX is a broker that tries to prove its competencies to the potential traders.

ITB Academy

Designed by professional experts and traders with more than 10 years’ experience in the financial markets, ITB Forex Trading course is the ideal launch pad for anyone interested in learning how to trade forex.

Utilizing video, written content and quizzes, the ITB course covers everything from trading jargon and how trading platforms work, through to understanding trading psychology and how to identify and avoid common mistakes.

ITB Regulations and Licenses

Considering that in financial business, your money and assets are directly provided to companies and brokerages, the risk of your assets is high and a brokerage may violate your assets. For this purpose, new regulatory institutions were created whose job is to review and monitor the performance of brokers. These companies are called regulatory companies.

One of the areas where the ITB broker is registered and has an administrative office in Seychelles and inquire about it by the government and official authorities of Seychelles.

The FSA regulation is one of the most reliable regulations in the world and a member of the World Bank international organization. This regulation has been active since 2012 and its head office is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

ITB broker has the membership in this valid regulation:

https://svgfsa.com/company-name-search/

For the assurance of the traders of ITB Broker, ITB Brokerage was placed under the prestigious MWALI International Services Authority in 2018 and is currently guaranteed quality and fairness by this internationally recognized regulation.

MWALI International Services Authority has been active since 1998 and to inquire about ITB membership, you can use its main website:

https://mwaliregistrar.com/list_of_entities/authorised_trust_companies