The iFX EXPO Dubai will take place at Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022. Organised by Ultimate Fintech, the event will be at the UAE’s leading event venue and one of the largest exhibition centres in the world. With just over a week to go until the event, we’re heading behind the scenes with the Ultimate Fintech team.

About The Organisers

With over 10 years’ experience in the space, iFX EXPO organisers Ultimate Fintech have plenty of fintech and finance shows under their belt. With past shows running in Cyprus, Dubai and Hong Kong, Ultimate Fintech is responsible not only for the iFX EXPO brand, but also The Gathering, Virtual Vision Finance and many other business matchmaking events. Ultimate Fintech is also accustomed to working with fintech brands to enhance their digital marketing through their specialist marketing services which include PR Content Writing and Distribution, Social Media Marketing, Google Ads Management and Review Management.

Meet The Ultimate Fintech Team in Dubai

Ultimate Fintech’s management team will be at the iFX EXPO Dubai at Booth #116. This is your opportunity to meet Head of Marketing Dusan Camilovic and New Business Manager Anna Makrides. Speaking about the expo Dusan stated:

“ We love meeting brands at our expos and learning about their operations and business challenges. The Ultimate Fintech team is going to be in Dubai to meet new and existing clients and plan ways to maximise their brand both at in-person events and online.”

Visit the Ultimate Fintech team on 22-24 February at Booth #116. To book a meeting with the Ultimate Fintech team in advance please email info@ultimatefintech.com

The Agenda

As always, iFX EXPO is packed full of great speakers, events and parties! Here's a quick guide on what to expect. For more information on the speakers and panel discussions click here.

TUESDAY 22 FEBRUARY

Time: 19:30 - 22:00

Location: Soho Garden DXB at the Meydan Grandstand, Dubai.

The Official iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 Welcome Party!

The welcome party is one you won’t want to miss. This year the party takes place at the stunning Soho Garden DXB, situated alongside the Meydan Racecourse.

Access to badge holders ONLY - Register online in advance to pick up your badge at the party.

WEDNESDAY 23 FEBRUARY

Time: 10:00 - 18:00

Location: Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 – Day 1

At 10:00 the main Expo doors will open! Start your day with a cup of coffee from the Coffee Bar then explore the Expo Floor, Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, Lounges, Meeting Rooms, Food Court, and more.

Time: 21:00 – Late

Location: Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

The Official iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 Night Party!

The official night party is set to be a hit with attendees looking to unwind after a busy networking day. The night party takes place at the Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's best nightlife spots. Access to badge holders ONLY!

THURSDAY 24 FEBRUARY

Time: 10:00 - 17:00

Location: Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 – Day 2

The Expo doors reopen, and Day 2 begins. Continue the conversation, close the deal and tour the 5000 m² Expo floor.

iFX EXPO attendees can expect to meet people at the top of their game from many different fields. The event sponsors have you covered too with great lounge options, attendee bags, coffee, selfie bots and a smoothie bar. From arranging meetings with CEOs, hearing top speaker insights and signing up new partners, iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 has it all. Register here to attend!