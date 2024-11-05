Hundreds of millions of Americans head to the ballots today to vote for who they believe should be their next President: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Although more than 81 million ballots have been cast early this year, most of the electorate will do so today, ultimately determining who will reside in the White House and control the Senate.

Later this evening, we will have the first results rolling in, although given the time differences across the 50 States and the District of Columbia, this will not be simultaneous.

Knowing the closing times of polling stations is crucial for traders and investors, particularly for the seven key battleground States (highlighted in bold below – often called ‘toss-up States’). These States account for 93 of the 538 Electoral College votes, of which a candidate needs 270 to win the election.

It is important to acknowledge that results will not be reported immediately at poll closing times as the counting process will still be ongoing. You can expect most of the seven swing States’ results to be reported between 11:00 pm and midnight ET (4:00-5.00 am GMT Wednesday).

*Times are Eastern Time (ET) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

7 pm ET (midnight GMT Wednesday)

South Carolina (9), Indiana (11), and Kentucky (8) – Republican-leaning States (28 electoral votes)

Vermont (3) and Virginia (13) – Democratic-leaning States (16 electoral votes)

Georgia (16) – toss-up Votes (16 electoral votes)

7:30 pm ET (12:30 am GMT Wednesday)

West Virginia (4) and Ohio (17) – Republican-leaning States (21 electoral votes)

North Carolina (16) – toss-up Votes (16 electoral votes)

8:00 pm ET (1:00 am GMT Wednesday)

Missouri (10), Tennessee (11), Mississippi (6), Oklahoma (7), Alabama (9), Florida (30), and Maine District 2 (1) – Republican-leaning States (74 electoral votes)

New Hampshire (4), Maine (1), Massachusetts (11), Illinois (19), New Jersey (14), Connecticut (7), Rhode Island (4), Washington DC (12), Maryland (10), Delaware (3) – Democratic-leaning States (85 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (19) – toss-up Votes (19 electoral votes)

9:00 pm ET (2:00 am GMT Wednesday)

North Dakota (3), South Dakota (3), Wyoming (3), Kansas (6), Louisiana (8), Texas (40), Nebraska (4), Lowa (6) – Republican-leaning States (73 electoral votes)

Colorado (10), Minnesota (10), New York (28), New Mexico (5), Nebraska District 2 (1) – Democratic-leaning States (54 electoral votes)

Michigan (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10) – toss-up Votes (36 electoral votes)

10:00 pm ET (3:00 am GMT Wednesday)

Montana (4) and Utah (6) – Republican-leaning States (10 electoral votes)

Nevada (6) – toss-up Votes (19 electoral votes)

11:00 pm ET (4:00 am GMT Wednesday)

Idaho (4) – Republican-leaning States (4 electoral votes)

Oregon (8), Washington (12), California (54) – Democratic-leaning States (74 electoral votes)