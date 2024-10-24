The inaugural Finance Magnates Annual Awards (FMAA) Gala kicked off last night at Lemon Park Venue in Nicosia, Cyprus, drawing some of the biggest name companies and executives in the industry. The black tie event was powered by AWS and constituted the highest standards of both transparency and excellence in the financial services arena. After a nomination and voting stage, the final winners were unveiled last night – to the surprise of nobody, the list included some standout companies and outperformers.

What it Wins to Mean a FMAA

Winning a FMAA award is the highest honor that any brand can achieve. This requires not only being nominated as one of the elite companies in the industry but also being voted on by a panel of independent judges. This year’s awards covered several different categories that were up for grabs, recognizing such attributes as innovation, outstanding client service, and best performing brokers. The following judges took part in the voting:

The awards helped shine a bright spotlight on the winning brands, showcasing both their strengths as well as leadership in the industry. There is no better way to set oneself apart from the competition, given the enormous weight and validation placed behind these titles.

And the Winners Are....

Finance Magnates is proud to recognize the winners of this year’s coveted FMAA:

Global:

Broker of the Year – Deriv

Most Trusted Broker – FP Markets

Fastest Growing Broker – Trading PRO

Best Customer Experience Broker – XM

Regional:

Broker of the Year – Asia – FP Markets

Most Trusted Broker – Asia – FBS

Fastest Growing Broker – Asia – ATFX

Broker of the Year – Africa – Trading PRO

Most Trusted Broker – Africa – Deriv

Fastest Growing Broker – Africa – Headway

Broker of the Year – LATAM – FBS

Most Trusted Broker – LATAM – FxPro

Fastest Growing Broker – LATAM – FP Markets

Best Customer Experience Broker – LATAM XM

National:

Broker of the Year – Vietnam – Axi

Broker of the Year – Thailand – EC Markets

Broker of the Year – Malaysia – Headway

Broker of the Year – South Africa – Amega

A big congratulations to this year's winners!