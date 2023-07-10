Launched on May 29th, WOW EARN Wallet is now available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. The platform facilitates the purchase, exchange, and trading of cryptocurrencies.

Since its release, the platform has been downloaded more than 300,000 times with a rating of 4.6 on Google Play Store.

What is WOW EARN Wallet?

Established in 2022, WOW EARN is focused on developing crypto wallets and crypto asset mining services that can provide users with a smooth Web3 transaction experience. The goal is to build a secure, diversified, and easy-to-use Web3 platform, so that users can freely buy, trade and exchange crypto assets without any limitations.

One notable program currently offered is the WOW EARN Wallet, a crypto wallet that serves as a tool for users to manage funds and transactions within the WOW EARN ecosystem. This wallet has various features to manage crypto assets by prioritizing user protection. Users can easily store and manage their digital assests just by using the WOW EARN Wallet.

“With its cutting-edge features and focus on user safety and security, the WOW EARN Wallet will redefine how crypto assets are managed. It will enable individuals to take complete control of their digital assets and herald a new era for crypto asset security,” according to Yara G, WOW EARN’s spokesperson.

WOW Earn Wallet supports more than 100 payment methods available in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It currently supports 13 public chains, including Bitcoin, Tron, Ethereum, and Polygon, as well as over 80 digital assets. This means users no longer need separate wallets for each chain.

What Benefits Does the WOW EARN Wallet Offer?

Friendly user interface: WOW EARN Wallet comes with a user-friendly UI with the latest updates to its platform. According to the company, the redesigned UI is designed to make it easy for anyone to manage their digital assets with full control.

Swift transactions: With WOW EARN Wallet, users can enjoy lightning-fast transactions ensuring quick cryptocurrency transfers. The simplified interface and optimized transaction procedures enable easy navigation and instant transfers, avoiding long waiting times.

Enhanced security services: WOW EARN Wallet offers multi-factor authentication in an effort to protect users' privacy and security. Through facial recognition and biometric fingerprint identification technology, only authorized users are allowed to access their wallets and assets.

Furthermore, the wallet provides users with full control over their assets. Private keys are stored in encrypted form on the user's local device, and password settings and passphrase features are provided to offer additional security to users.

Wallet customization: WOW EARN Wallet also gives users the option to change the view mode to light or dark, as well as the color of the wallet display according to their taste.

Blockchain explorer and cross-chain bridge swap features: This wallet has its own blockchain explorer, allowing users to check transaction records, address balances, and other related information on the blockchain. Additionally, the wallet supports cross-chain bridge swap feature, which helps users easily exchange assets between different blockchains. Whether on different main networks or other blockchain networks, users can quickly and efficiently convert assets, enhancing liquidity and management convenience.

Investment opportunities and rewards: To attract more users, WOW EARN Wallet offers an airdrop facility for users to earn WOW coins as rewards by using this wallet. Furthermore, users have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities and receive rewards on the WOW EARN platform. Users can increase their income and expand their network in the crypto community through the incentive-based referral program offered by WOW EARN Wallet.

Providing dApps for Web3 exploration: WOW EARN Wallet offers over 20,000 built-in decentralized apps (dApps) from various main networks, giving users the chance to explore and participate in a diverse array of Web3 applications directly from their wallets. With WalletConnect support, users can easily connect to other dApps for various transactions and operations, opening up opportunities to engage with various DeFi projects, explore NFT marketplaces, and join decentralized social networks.

NFT Integration: Currently, WOW EARN Wallet is in the process of developing a feature to support non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Once the integration is complete, users will have the ability to purchase, trade, and manage NFTs, including virtual items, artwork, in-game assets, and virtual land, directly from their wallets.

Thus, WOW EARN Wallet is claimed as an application that provides a one-stop-shop service for crypto asset management. Through this platform, users can enjoy various essential features integrated into one place. As a result, users can easily manage their digital assets efficiently and effectively.

A Guide to Creating a WOW EARN Wallet Account

1. The user should click on the option "Create Identity Wallet."

2. The user will be prompted to generate a mnemonic, which is a code resembling a keyword. It is important to note that mnemonics are highly confidential. In this step, users have the option to choose a 12-bit to 24-bit mnemonic and can modify the code group.

3. Following that, the user needs to verify the mnemonic code based on the previously provided numbers.

4. A transaction password, consisting of a 6-digit number, must be created by the user.

5. The process of setting up a WOW EARN Wallet account is now complete.

A Guide to Starting Mining WOW Token

1. The user should access the "Dapp" tab located on the main page of the app. They can find WOW EARN listed under the DeFi category.

2. Users will be redirected to the wowearn.com website, which facilitates the mining of WOW tokens. Within this interface, users can create mining teams consisting of one to seven members. Each user has the option to invite friends by sharing a link or QR code.

3. To initiate the mining process, users can simply click the designated button displayed on the screen.

4. To access the "Menu" tab, users can tap on the WOW logo situated at the top left corner.

5. Presently, wowearn.com supports multiple languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, thereby catering to users primarily located in Indonesia.

About WOW EARN

WOW EARN (https://wowearn.com/connects) users to the blockchain, providing decentralized mining, earning, and trading mechanisms. The startup's unique mining model allows anyone to participate in the mining process, making it a key player in driving the DeFi ecosystem's growth.

In early June, WOW EARN announced that the company successfully raised USD 30 million in Series A funding, equivalent to IDR 451.6 billion. This funding round was led by prominent venture capital firms, including Pinnacle Innovations Capital, Blue Horizon Ventures, Ascendant Growth Partners, Nexus Pioneers Capital, and Quantum Leap Ventures.

The recent financial support has strengthened WOW EARN's vision of bringing democratization to cryptocurrency mining by providing easy, profitable, and secure access. The platform offers an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of up to 13.39% and has partnered with Hacken, a leading blockchain security auditor in the industry.