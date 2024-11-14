Key players from the financial services industry are looking forward to the latest edition of the highly anticipated Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24), taking place at the historic Old Billingsgate between 18-20 November, in the heart of the City.

Now in its 13th year, the summit is expected to bring together more than 3,500 attendees, over 150 speakers, and 120+ exhibitors from across the world. As one of the premier financial events on the calendar, FMLS:24 is where executives in fintech, online investing, crypto and payments go to connect.

Among the most notable firms signed up to attend is X Open Hub, a leading provider of liquidity services. The company has just been confirmed as an official exhibitor at the event, meaning it will have a prime position on the expo floor via its own dedicated exhibition stand.

Open for business in London

X Open Hub will be bringing its expert team of professionals along to the prestigious UK event, with representatives on hand to showcase the excellent range of innovative products and cutting-edge technologies available to potential clients from Booth 77.

Interested attendees are invited to visit the booth within this high-calibre setting, which serves as an ideal meeting point for meaningful interactions, personalised live product demonstrations, and potential networking opportunities.



With its visible presence in London, the company not only reinforces its position as a top-tier liquidity provider but also signals its commitment to growth and expansion in both the UK and broader international markets.

Top provider of award-winning services

Alongside its attendance at FMLS:24, X Open Hub has been nominated for a prestigious industry award, with the firm on the shortlist to be crowned ‘Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)’ at the London Summit Awards.

This latest nomination represents the latest in a long line of industry recognition the company has received over the years, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality liquidity solutions, while further solidifying its standing as a trusted partner in the financial services industry.

The voting round closes on 11 November, with the winners set to be announced at a special awards ceremony at the London Summit on 20 November. For those wishing to cast their vote for X Open Hub, please visit Finance Magnate’s website.

The go-to liquidity provider

With its extensive experience in the financial sector, built up over a number of years since its inception in 2013, X Open Hub has a track record for providing world-class trading technology to banks, brokers and startups.

The exhibition offers the perfect opportunity for interested parties to meet the team face-to-face and explore the latest market trends, strategies, and best practices for thriving in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape.



Thanks to its mission of providing unmatched liquidity solutions designed to meet the needs of today’s trading environment, X Open Hub is a standout choice among its peers within the financial services industry.



With deep order book execution and ultra-fast data feeds, the firm delivers not only reliable performance and seamless market access but also upholds full regulatory compliance with EMIR and MiFIR standards. Adding to this, its flexible offerings – such as rebates for spreads and book-share models – further enhance the value provided to clients.



At FMLS:24, X Open Hub welcomes potential collaborators to explore strategic partnership opportunities designed to drive mutual growth and innovation. Visitors are encouraged to discuss customised liquidity solutions tailored to meet industry demands and engage directly with the X Open Hub team to discover their adaptable, high-performance offerings.

To schedule a meeting at the upcoming FMLS:24 event, please click here.

About X Open Hub

X Open Hub is a leading CFD liquidity provider, offering over 5,000 instruments. This includes more than 2,500 stocks and ETFs on 16 major exchanges worldwide, over 60 currency pairs, more than 50 cryptocurrencies across 9 exchanges, over 30 indices, and the most popular commodities. The company has 100+ partnerships in more than 25 countries. It also holds licences in multiple jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySEC, KNF, FSC, DFSA, FSCA and FSA, enabling it to provide compliant broker solutions with risk sharing. X Open Hub is dedicated to delivering tailor-made solutions that support clients in achieving their business ambitions.

Follow X Open Hub on its social media channels for live updates and exclusive content during the FMLS:24 event, including on LinkedIn and Facebook.