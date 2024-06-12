X Open Hub, the leading provider of enterprise-grade liquidity and trading technology solutions known industry-wide for its “fully open environment”, announced its participation at iFX EXPO International 2024, the largest industry gathering bringing together FX and fintech players under one roof.

Taking place between 18-20 June 2024, in Limassol, Cyprus, the expo promises a combination of exclusive networking, cutting-edge product demonstrations showcasing the latest trading technologies in action and immersive industry sessions.

The expo is a perfect opportunity for X Open Hub to connect with industry peers and C-level executives of top global brokers and raise awareness about its multi-asset liquidity solutions and how they can help financial firms deliver on the promise of low-latency execution and market depth.

Among the top exhibitors of this year’s edition of the largest B2B online trading expo, X Open Hub will enjoy a prominent presence with a double booth no. 74/79. With a strategic location for maximum brand visibility and engagement with expo attendees, as well as plenty of space to showcase its innovative technology suite and multi-asset liquidity solutions for brokers, the company’s team of experts will be ready and eager to demo its products and answer any questions.

X Open Hub to dominate the debate at the Speaker Hall

In addition to providing a hotspot for FX executives to test-drive its technology on the expo floor, X Open Hub will also take the stage at the Speaker Hall. On Wednesday, 19 June at 12:15, CEO Michal Copiuk will take part in an insightful panel discussion that will answer the question “What’s Next for Liquidity Providers”? Panelists will take a deep dive into future trends in liquidity, and opportunities that liquidity providers could and should keep an eye out for as the online trading landscape continues to evolve.

Partnership opportunities with a leading liquidity provider

With deep roots in the field of finance, the company has earned a reputation for building institutional-grade multi-asset liquidity solutions and technology for brokers and banks.

Connecting financial institutions to diverse Forex and OTC liquidity pools, X Open Hub enables them to easily diversify their product range across a variety of CFD instruments with underlying assets including stocks, cryptocurrencies, major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, as well as ETFs. Most importantly, the industry leader provides access to stable liquidity. This is paramount, as it allows brokers to navigate adverse market conditions with minimal hindrance.

The liquidity provider is fully licensed and regulated by the UK’s FCA and is also listed by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Moreover, X Open Hub holds licenses from and operates in accordance with the norms of the KNF, CySEC, DFSA, IFSC, and FSA. All of these licenses are passported to 25+ countries, further empowering the liquidity provider to provide scalable and compliant solutions to corporate clients in all these markets.

To save valuable time at the expo, X Open Hub encourages interested iFX EXPO attendees looking for a licensed liquidity partner to book a meeting with the team in advance at the following link. Doing so will ensure the team’s undivided attention to client-specific needs, opening the door to future fruitful collaboration.

About X Open Hub

X Open Hub is a leading CFD liquidity provider, offering over 5,000 instruments. This includes more than 2,500 shares (including DMAs and synthetic shares), over 200 ETFs and bonds across 16 major exchanges worldwide, more than 60 currency pairs, over 50 cryptocurrencies across 9 exchanges, more than 30 indices, and the most popular commodities. We are proud of our 100+ partnerships in more than 25 countries. Additionally, we hold licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySec, KNF, IFSC, DFSA, and FSA, enabling us to provide compliant broker solutions with risk sharing. X Open Hub is dedicated to delivering tailor-made solutions that support clients in achieving their business ambitions.