A market leader in providing liquidity solutions, X Open Hub, has confirmed its involvement in one of the largest online trading, fintech and crypto events in Asia-Pacific (APAC), announcing its role as an official exhibitor at the inaugural FMPS:24.

The company will have a strong presence at the expo, shining a spotlight on its innovative range of services at the conference, which is being held at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Sydney, Australia, between 27-29 August 2024.

Hosted for the very first time, FMPS:24 is expected to bring together thousands of C-level executives, financial institutions, fintech firms, and industry influencers to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the financial markets.

By participating in the event as an exhibitor, X Open Hub further cements its place as a leading service provider, keen to expand its operations and business growth in the wider APAC region.

The prime location to do business in APAC

X Open Hub will be located in a prominent position within the exhibition hall at Booth #33, strategically selected to maximise brand visibility and meet with a diverse range of summit attendees.

By being at the heart of the action, company representatives will be in a prime location to engage in meaningful interactions, explore networking opportunities, and showcase the firm’s innovative products.

Cutting-edge liquidity solutions on display

At FMPS:24, X Open Hub is set to demonstrate its cutting-edge technologies to a diverse audience of industry professionals and enthusiasts, reinforcing its reputation as a key contributor to the global financial landscape.

As one of the most trusted liquidity providers for brokers and banks around the world, X Open Hub’s solutions are built on strong foundations which ensure a seamless operation for companies of all sizes. Its servers are strategically collocated in the world’s largest data centres, ensuring unmatched reliability and efficiency.

On the expo floor in Sydney, X Open Hub will highlight its full range of offerings, distinguished by their secure risk controls, bespoke liquidity solutions, and comprehensive post-trade reporting, all of which contribute to transparent and effective trading experiences.

The firm will also display its ability to deliver deep liquidity through superior order book depth across a wide range of instruments, with multiple integration options available, including FIX protocol, API, and MT4/MT5 bridge or gateway.

Exclusive panel discussion with X Open Hub CEO

Further building on the company’s active role at FMPS:24, X Open Hub CEO Michał Copiuk will be a key participant in an upcoming panel discussion, entitled “By The Book: The Liquidity Landscape, Seen from Asia”.

Scheduled to take place at Centre Stage on 29 August between 12:30 and 13:30, the session will address pressing issues relating to the proliferation of Primes and Connects, the current approach in banks and NBLPs towards retail flows, what brokers, PoPs, and LPs must consider in liquidity agreements - and much more.

Expo guests are encouraged to attend the debate, which offers the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry leaders, with Michał Copiuk's expertise offering a unique perspective on the latest industry trends.

Explore the partnership opportunities in Sydney

Attendees will have the chance to engage with X Open Hub representatives and learn about market trends, strategies, and best practices for navigating the ever-evolving financial industry.

Through its deep understanding of the critical role of strategic partnerships in driving growth, X Open Hub invites potential collaborators at FMPS:24 to explore partnership opportunities and discuss how they can work together to achieve shared goals.

To make the most of the full benefits of attending FMPS:24, X Open Hub encourages participants to schedule meetings in advance via this link, in order to save valuable time and guarantee a slot.

By booking one-on-one sessions with company representatives, the needs of attendees will be better served via greater personalisation in terms of insights and recommendations, along with tailored solutions that are more suited to their specific business requirements.

About X Open Hub

X Open Hub is a leading CFD liquidity provider, offering over 5,000 instruments. This includes more than 2,500 stocks and ETFs on 16 major exchanges worldwide, over 60 currency pairs, more than 50 cryptocurrencies across 9 exchanges, over 30 indices, and the most popular commodities. The company has 100+ partnerships in more than 25 countries. It also holds licences in multiple jurisdictions, including the FCA, CySEC, KNF, IFSC, DFSA, and FSA, enabling it to provide compliant broker solutions with risk sharing. X Open Hub is dedicated to delivering tailor-made solutions that support clients in achieving their business ambitions.

Follow X Open Hub on its social media channels for live updates and exclusive content during the FMPS:24 event, including on LinkedIn and Facebook.