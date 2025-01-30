XM has officially launched its highly anticipated 1-year anniversary Demo Competitions, now live throughout February 2024.

To mark this milestone, XM is offering a $100,000 prize pool and giving more traders the chance to win than ever before.

The Demo Competitions are free to enter and provide a risk-free trading environment where participants can compete using virtual funds for real cash prizes. Each week, $25,000 will be awarded to the top 100 winners, making it an exciting opportunity for both seasoned traders and newcomers to showcase their skills.

Key Competition Details:

● Entry: Free (Validated Demo Accounts Required)

● Prize Pool: $100,000 total ($25,000 per week)

● Number of Winners: 100 per week

● Trading Format: Risk-free, virtual funds

Competition Dates:

● Week 1: January 28 – February 4

● Week 2: February 4 – February 11

● Week 3: February 11 – February 18

● Week 4: February 18 – February 25

Why Join?

● $100,000 Total Prize Pool – Compete for your share of weekly cash rewards.

● Free to Enter – No financial commitment required.

● Risk-Free Environment – Trade with virtual funds, win real cash.

● More Winners – 100 winners rewarded every week.

The XM Demo Competitions were created to offer a secure and engaging space where traders can test strategies, improve their skills, and compete for cash prizes—all without financial risk.

Don't miss out on this limited-time event! Join the celebrations today and compete for your share of $100,000.

Register now for free here.

About XM Competitions

XM Competitions has solidified its position as a leader in trader-focused Real and Demo competitions. Since launching in 2023, it has awarded over $1.5 million in cash prizes to participants worldwide. With a variety of Demo and Real competitions throughout the year, traders test their skills while also winning cash prizes.

XM’s trading competitions continue to grow by offering traders of all experience levels fun and engaging ways to improve their trading skills, test their strategies, and win substantial cash prizes.

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 15 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 10 years of service clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. XM offers a superior trading environment. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments on more than 10 platforms, including the XM App. The award-winning broker is known for low-cost accounts, excellent support, and outstanding live education.

Risk Warning: Our services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.