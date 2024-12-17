In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, Xterio is taking a bold step forward by partnering with Reka, a leading AI startup, to develop emotionally intelligent AI agents that promise to transform gaming, Web3, and beyond. These agents, powered by a proprietary emotion engine, are designed to interact, adapt, and evolve like human companions—offering more than just utility.

While AI has long played a role in gaming, from NPC behavior to immersive storytelling, Xterio and Reka are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Their joint effort aims to create AI companions that can read and respond to emotions, delivering nuanced interactions that feel personal, empathetic, and profoundly human.

“We’re building AI agents that are not just functional but fundamentally transformative in how they connect with users,” said Michael Tong, CEO at Xterio. “Our partnership with Reka allows us to integrate cutting-edge emotional intelligence into our products, creating experiences that evolve alongside users in meaningful ways.”

Revolutionizing Interaction with AI

At the heart of this collaboration is an advanced emotion engine developed by Reka, a company founded by researchers from DeepMind, Google Brain, and FAIR. The engine enables Xterio’s AI agents to interpret and respond to human emotions authentically, making them ideal for gaming, personal productivity, and emotional support.

Xterio envisions a future where its AI agents extend to support a wide array of user actions, including on-chain trading, investing, and portfolio management. These agents will not only serve as emotionally intelligent companions but also act as practical allies, seamlessly managing tasks and providing valuable insights tailored to the owner's needs.

Xterio first introduced its conversational AI technology during the "Meet Your Anima" event in April 2024. This Web3-based experience allowed users to engage in emotional dialogues with a digital pet-like AI, sparking widespread acclaim and over 1 billion input tokens processed. The success validated Xterio’s vision of blending emotional depth with advanced AI capabilities.

Building on that momentum, Xterio is set to launch “Befriend”, a gamified event where users interact with AI agents in scenarios that playfully explore AI connections. Participants will not only experience the latest advancements in conversational AI but also compete for rewards in a uniquely engaging experiment.

A New Standard for AI Companionship

What sets Xterio’s AI agents apart is their adaptability and trustworthiness. Operating on blockchain technology, these agents have on-chain ownership provenance and provide transparency in every interaction. Beyond gaming, Xterio envisions applications in education, mental health, and productivity, where AI agents can become true partners in daily life.

“Imagine an AI companion that evolves with you—offering emotional support, meaningful conversations, and tailored experiences,” said Dani Yogamata, co-founder and CEO of Reka. “This partnership with Xterio brings cutting-edge AI technologies to life in ways that are both entertaining and profoundly human.”

Positioning for the Future of AI and Web3

Xterio’s partnership with Reka also underscores its broader ambitions in the Web3 ecosystem. By integrating blockchain technology with advanced AI, the company is creating a secure and decentralized framework for training and deploying its emotional engines. Users contribute to AI development through interactions, with full confidence that their data remains private and under their control.

Upcoming projects like “Palio”, Xterio’s first AI-native game slated for Q1 2025, promise to blend conversational AI with trading mechanics, showcasing the versatility of this technology.

The Industry Impact

The Xterio-Reka collaboration highlights a broader trend: the race to create AI that doesn’t just act smart but feels human. Emotional AI is poised to become a critical component of user engagement across gaming, Web3, and enterprise applications. For Xterio, it’s a way to stand out in a competitive landscape by delivering experiences that resonate deeply with users.

“As AI continues to evolve, the line between technology and human connection is blurring,” said Michael Tong. “At Xterio, we’re not just building products—we’re shaping the future of interaction.”

About Xterio

Xterio Foundation (https://www.xter.io/), based in Switzerland, was established by a Council and a team of seasoned technology and entertainment leaders with extensive free-to-play gaming expertise. Its mission is to develop, publish, and distribute premium interactive experiences at the intersection of blockchain and AI.