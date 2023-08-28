Kwakol Markets, a leading multi-asset broker based in Nigeria, is setting a new standard in empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and comprehensive market analytics. Their commitment to traders' success shines through a range of innovative features and platforms, including Web Trader, Kwakol’s proprietary web trading platform, MT4, MT5, Autochartist and Calculators, as well as access to a diverse selection of asset classes, such as Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrency, Forex, CFDs and Synthetics.

In face of the financial markets’ rapid movement, traders need every advantage to stay ahead. Kwakol Markets understands this need and strives to provide a competitive edge for its users through their suite of advanced tools and analytics available across the multiple platforms it Hosts.

Powerful technology catering to traders’ needs

Alongside a diverse choice of asset classes and instruments, technology is the backbone of Kwakol’s offering. Its unique combination of industry standard infrastructures like MT4 and MT5 with its proprietary Web Trader lends traders the flexibility they need to rapidly adapt to the market dynamics.

Known for their user-friendly interface and robust trading environment, the MT4 and MT5 platforms equip traders with advanced technical analysis tools, indicators and a flexible trading system with EAs and algorithmic trading capabilities to power their strategies.

Each platform supports a variety of order filling methods, including Fill or Kill, Immediate or Cancel, Return, Pending Orders, and multiple strategies such as hedging and netting, alongside a wide range of time frames, an economic calendar and strategy tester fueling traders’ decision-making.

Traders looking for more flexibility and sophistication will find it with Kwakol’s Web Trader. The platform provides seamless access to the markets from any device with an internet connection.

Its intuitive interface and powerful trading tools allow users to execute trades swiftly and efficiently, ensuring they never miss an opportunity. In addition to these, the trade analytics tools such as the Autochartist and Calculators provide the data-driven insights that every trader needs to base their decisions on.

Scanning the markets 24/7, the Autochartist alerts traders about potential market opportunities as they arise, while the advanced Calculators translate complex trading data into actionable insights, allowing traders to plan their trades with confidence.

Furthermore, the demo account option offers novice traders the perfect opportunity to test-drive the platforms and improve their skills before investing real funds.

Diversity of choices across different markets and asset classes

Kwakol offers a diverse range of asset classes to cater to the preferences and strategies of all traders. From Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs), which are one of the core instruments that the award-winning brokerage offers, to sophisticated instruments such as Synthetics, traders will find the perfect array of instruments to achieve portfolio diversification.

Forex

The choice of Forex pairs that the broker offers is broader than that of most market players, with 100+ major, minor and exotic currency pairs available across platforms.

Stocks

When it comes to stock investing, Kwakol ticks all boxes with its vast selection of US, European, Asian and Russian stocks of some of the most reputable companies. Moreover, the zero-commission trading on stocks makes traders flock to its platform.

Commodities

Traders looking to gain exposure to the widely traded commodity markets, can choose from energy, precious metals and agricultural products.

Indices

Indices provide great diversification cost-effectively, enabling traders to gain exposure to a whole industry sector or economy. Kwakol offers 13 benchmark indices, presenting traders with the opportunity to build a well-balanced portfolio.

Cryptocurrencies

Crypto enthusiasts will find several options across the cryptocurrency-based pairs that Kwakol offers exposure to. Unlike with most competitors, with Kwakol, traders enjoy the opportunity to trade their favourite cryptos against metals not only against fiat currencies or other digital assets, which makes the broker a top choice for crypto traders.

Contracts for Difference (CFDs)

CFDs are available on a swathe of asset classes, including stocks, indices, cryptos and more. With these instruments, traders can access leverage up to 1:500, coupled with a minimum lot size of just 0.01, all supported by the broker’s advanced software.

Synthetics

Synthetics are sophisticated derivatives such as CDOs, which are a rare find in the retail trading space. Raising the stakes, Kwakol Markets provides access to these unique investment vehicles, empowering traders to manage their exposure to multiple markets, without the limitations of standard market hours or liquidity availability.

This impressive offering won Kwakol Markets a number of prestigious awards, including ‘Most Innovative Broker - Africa’ at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023, ‘Best Broker Africa’, ‘Most Trusted Broker Nigeria’ at the UF AWARDS 2022 and others.

Holding an ASIC licence, Kwakol Markets continues to lead the trend when it comes to breadth of offering, remaining one of the top choices for traders and investors worldwide.

To find out more or open an account with Kwakol Markets, visit the website