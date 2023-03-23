Social trading leader ZuluTrade expands its offering in the market with the addition of wealth management services. As part of the Finvasia Group of companies, ZuluTrade receives the approval of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius (Licence No. IK21000018) to provide wealth management services.

The FSC granted an Investment Banking Licence to Finvasia Capital Limited in January 2023, which also applies to the group companies, including ZuluTrade. This is another noteworthy approval for Finvasia Group’s financial services and a significant achievement for ZuluTrade.

Finvasia Group Co-founder and CMD Sarvjeet Virk said, “the FSC licence marks an important milestone on ZuluTrade’s roadmap, opening new growth horizons for the company. Considering Finvasia’s investment banking licence granted by the Mauritius regulator also applies to all our brands, including ZuluTrade.”

Under this new licence, the financial firm can provide the following:

● Investment Dealer (Full-Service Dealer including Underwriting)

● Investment Adviser (Unrestricted) Licence

● Investment Adviser (Corporate Finance Advisory)

● Asset Management

● Distribution of Financial Products

Under this licensing status, ZuluTrade will provide its broker-agnostic social wealth management and social trading services. All investors, irrespective of the available platform or broker they use, will benefit from the whole array of tools and resources that ZuluTrade has to offer:

● Diversification of instruments: Stocks, Forex, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities

● Social Feed to share trade ideas and engage with trading-related content

● Access to a wide range of strategies with the ability to follow and copy them

● Unique ability to backtest, adjust and launch their strategies and share them with the community (for professional traders)

● Trading Automator and a lot more

On an institutional level, ZuluTrade also has a market-vetted value proposition for brokers, allowing them to explore new verticals by joining its network. Given the versatility of ZuluTrade’s technology, any broker operating on an MT4, MT5, ActTrader or XOH infrastructure can automatically offer ZuluTrade’s social wealth management services to its clients, without any limitations.

When asked about the opportunities that ZuluTrade will pursue with the Mauritius licensing, Finvasia’s Co-founder and ZuluTrade CEO Tajinder Virk said: “ZuluTrade has a clear growth path and mission, and that is to make wealth management simple and social, accessible across all categories of investors. Our broker-agnostic technology provides access to a wide range of markets and ready-made strategy proposals, allowing investors the freedom of choice when it comes to the platform or broker they wish to use. This is our main advantage over competitors.”

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Trading in financial instruments involves significant risk of loss.