CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs inch higher
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday:
- EUR long 163K vs 156K long last week. Long increased by 7K
- GBP long 14K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- JPY long 50K vs 50K long last week. Unchanged
- CHF long 9K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- AUD long 5K vs 5K long last week. Unchanged
- NZD long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
- CAD long 10K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- Last week's report
There hasn't been much going on with this report for months but euro longs are starting to tick higher.