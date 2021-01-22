CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs inch higher

EUR long 163K vs 156K long last week. Long increased by 7K



GBP long 14K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 1K

JPY long 50K vs 50K long last week. Unchanged

CHF long 9K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 3K



AUD long 5K vs 5K long last week. Unchanged

NZD long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 3K



CAD long 10K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K

There hasn't been much going on with this report for months but euro longs are starting to tick higher.

