CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro longs inch higher

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC for the week ending Tuesday:

  • EUR long 163K vs 156K long last week. Long increased by 7K
  • GBP long 14K vs 13K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • JPY long 50K vs 50K long last week. Unchanged
  • CHF long 9K vs 12K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • AUD long 5K vs 5K long last week. Unchanged
  • NZD long 16K vs 15K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • CAD long 10K vs 12K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
There hasn't been much going on with this report for months but euro longs are starting to tick higher.

