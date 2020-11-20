CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs back off

EUR long 134K vs 133K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



GBP short 19K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

JPY long 30K vs 42K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K

CHF long 15K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



AUD short 6K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K

NZD long 9K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



CAD short 20k vs 21K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

Prior report



The only notable change this week is the drop in yen longs but that's simply a reversal of last week's move. Overall, there has been surprisingly little movement since the election, despite all the volatility.