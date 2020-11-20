CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs back off

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending November 17, 2020:

  • EUR long 134K vs 133K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • GBP short 19K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
  • JPY long 30K vs 42K long last week. Longs trimmed by 12K
  • CHF long 15K vs 16K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • AUD short 6K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • NZD long 9K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CAD short 20k vs 21K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • Prior report
The only notable change this week is the drop in yen longs but that's simply a reversal of last week's move. Overall, there has been surprisingly little movement since the election, despite all the volatility.

