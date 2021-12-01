FX option expiries for 1 December 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing really significant on the board on the day, though there are some big ones for EUR/USD at 1.1400 and EUR/GBP at 0.8400. That said, they are some distance away from current spot price so they may not factor into play in the session ahead.





Fed chair Powell's hawkish shift is likely to keep a lid on EUR/USD in any case but we'll see if there are any other omicron variant headlines to follow later on.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



