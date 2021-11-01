FX option expiries for 1 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant on the day but there will be some large ones to look out for later in the week so keep that in mind as we also count down to key central bank decisions featuring the RBA, Fed, and BOE; also not forgetting that there's NFP.





As such, there might not be much to really offer a push and pull for price action - at least based on expiry levels to start the new week.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



