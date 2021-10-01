FX option expiries for 1 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The large ones for USD/JPY may help to limit any downside in the pair before rolling off later today, with focus still residing on risk sentiment for the most part. There is also support from the 200-hour moving average @ 110.68 adding to the technical significance of the large expiries, so it adds a layer of defense for buyers.





Meanwhile, the ones for AUD/USD may help to keep any downside push limited for now but if risk sentiment sours more significantly, expect the market to respect the mood music more so than the expiries above.





There are also a couple of sizable ones for USD/CAD around 1.2700 to 1.2750 but I don't see those as being too significant in impacting price action for the pair.





The loonie has quite a number of other factors in play at the moment, especially energy prices and risk sentiment, so those are perhaps more impactful to a certain degree.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



