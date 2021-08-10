FX option expiries for 10 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Not a whole lot to take note of but there are a couple as highlighted in bold.





There are modest-sized ones for EUR/USD in between 1.1700 and 1.1750 so that could help to see price action more contained, given the technicals at play currently too.





Meanwhile, the somewhat biggish one for USD/JPY is likely to keep downside anchored though higher Treasury yields is keeping the pair relatively buoyed so far this week.





AUD/USD has a couple of modest-sized ones around 0.7300 to 0.7350 so that may help to keep the pair around current levels, still largely toying with the consolidative range over the past few weeks as mentioned earlier here







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



