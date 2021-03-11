FX option expiries for 11 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1800 (€1.2bn), 1.1900 (€791m), 1.1915 (€1.0bn) , 1.2000 (€470m)

, 1.2000 (€470m) USD/JPY: 107.75 ($1.8bn), 108.50 ($1.2bn)

USD/CAD: 1.2600 ($464m), 1.2770 ($860m)

AUD/USD: 0.7600 (A$1.7bn), 0.7720-25 (A$816m), 0.8000 (A$1.8bn)

NZD/USD: 0.7200 (NZ$606m)

AUD/NZD: 1.0730 (A$2.2bn)

There re a couple of big ones to take note of today, mainly for EUR/USD and USD/JPY close to current spot prices. That might keep price action more sticky in the session ahead, before the ECB policy meeting comes into play for the euro.



Besides that, there are also a couple of decent-sized ones in play for the aussie and kiwi to take note of, especially with a large one seen in AUD/NZD. The pair will also observe a big one tomorrow at the same level (1.0730) for A$1.3bn.





Looking to tomorrow, there will be also be a couple of large expiries in play notably one for EUR/USD at 1.2000 (€1.8bn), USD/JPY at 106.00 ($1.9bn) and 108.30 ($1.6bn), and AUD/USD at 0.7720 (A$996m).







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



