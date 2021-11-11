FX option expiries for 11 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of for USD/JPY on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The expiries keep near the 200-hour moving average @ 113.65 so that could help to limit any downside retracement on the day, though bear in mind that thinner liquidity conditions are to prevail today in the absence of Treasuries trading amid a US holiday.





There's also a biggish one for EUR/USD at 1.1550-60 but I don't see that coming into play as price action is settling in the fresh downside range below 1.1500 for now.







