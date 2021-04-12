FX option expiries for 12 April 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
FX
Not much of note on the board today, with only decent-sized expiries rolling off but noting that should be too impactful.

That said, put together with last week's highs, the expiries at 1.1915-30 for EUR/USD may keep price action more contained to the topside for today.

There will be larger expiries for the pair more centered above 1.1900 later in the week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose