FX option expiries for 12 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€574m), 1.1930 (€1.0bn) , 1.2000 (€1.9bn) , 1.2100 (€770m)

USD/JPY: 106.00 ($1.9bn), 108.30 ($1.6bn), 108.50 ($507m)

USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($425m), 1.2600 ($510m)

AUD/USD: 0.7690 (A$521m), 0.7720 (A$996m) , 0.7760 (A$550m)

EUR/JPY: 130.00 (€431m)

AUD/NZD: 1.0730 (A$1.3bn)

There are a couple of key ones to watch in trading today with EUR/USD seeing two big ones at 1.1930 and 1.2000 respectively.





The former is seen in between its key hourly moving averages and might be a sticking point as such since the dollar is catching a bid on higher Treasury yields at the moment.





Meanwhile, there are also a couple of notable ones for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and AUD/NZD that might keep price action in-check until they roll off later in the day.







