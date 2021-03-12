FX option expiries for 12 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€574m), 1.1930 (€1.0bn), 1.2000 (€1.9bn), 1.2100 (€770m)
  • USD/JPY: 106.00 ($1.9bn), 108.30 ($1.6bn), 108.50 ($507m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($425m), 1.2600 ($510m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7690 (A$521m), 0.7720 (A$996m), 0.7760 (A$550m)
  • EUR/JPY: 130.00 (€431m)
  • AUD/NZD: 1.0730 (A$1.3bn)
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
There are a couple of key ones to watch in trading today with EUR/USD seeing two big ones at 1.1930 and 1.2000 respectively.

The former is seen in between its key hourly moving averages and might be a sticking point as such since the dollar is catching a bid on higher Treasury yields at the moment.

Meanwhile, there are also a couple of notable ones for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and AUD/NZD that might keep price action in-check until they roll off later in the day.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose