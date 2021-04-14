FX option expiries for 14 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





There are some sizable ones layered for EUR/USD closer towards 1.1900 but also near current levels, even for tomorrow, so that might attract price action with key resistance seen closer towards the 1.1990-00 region at the moment.





That said, the dollar looks vulnerable across the board with 10-year Treasury yields also sitting on the cusp of a soft bottom closer to 1.60%, so there's that to consider.





Going over to USD/JPY, that has seen the pair fall below 109.00 - where there are some modest and chunky expiries seen this week.





Technically speaking, the break below 109.00 also sees the pair likely to push lower to test the 23 March low @ 108.40 so this just adds to the conviction.





All of that ties together with general dollar sentiment and how to view the expiries for other dollar pairs as well, as seen with EUR/USD above.





There's also a big one for USD/CAD near 1.2500, which coincides near the 5 April low @ 1.2501, so that might provide some short-term support for now.





But again, a lot will depend on general dollar sentiment and if 10-year yields will breach below 1.60% after having seen a sell the rumour, buy the fact play in Treasuries after the US CPI release in trading yesterday.







