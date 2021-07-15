FX option expiries for 15 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of large ones to take note of today as highlighted in bold.





In particular, the big one for AUD/USD stands out at 0.7500, which offers a sort of topside for the pair considering the dollar's resilience and recent negative developments with regards to the Australian virus situation.





With regards to the latter, just be wary that the aussie may be open to move further out of its recent range (this week between 0.7430 and 0.7500) once the expiries roll off and as we look towards the week ahead.





In the context of the recent backdrop, the kiwi is looking more bullish considering the economic and policy divergence between Australia and NZ. As such, a further drag on AUD/NZD could create further pressures on the aussie moving forward.





As for the other expiries today, there are big ones in between the current spot price for EUR/USD which is likely to keep price action more anchored once again.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is holding below a couple of large ones at 110.00-10 though sentiment in Treasury yields is still arguably the key driver for the pair at the moment.







