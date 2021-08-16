FX option expiries for 16 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant of note for the day, so price action will largely center more around risk sentiment and the technicals at play.





In any case, just be wary of larger expiries for EUR/USD later in the week, particularly that around 1.1800. That could keep price action close to the figure level in the sessions ahead should the dollar remain rather fidgety.





Besides that, there are a few big ones for AUD/USD (one due tomorrow and one on Thursday) that is keeping with the price range in between 0.7300 and 0.7400, so that might add to more reason for the pair to stick within recent levels.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



