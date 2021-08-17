FX option expiries for 17 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a relatively big one for AUD/USD to take note of today, as highlighted in bold.





That said, the market is trading a lot on emotion right now i.e. risk sentiment so that is a considerable factor when viewing price action in general.





There's also a modest-sized one for AUD/USD closer to 0.7200 that may offer some interest but for now, price is keeping afloat as the July low @ 0.7289 is somewhat holding.





Likewise, there are a couple for EUR/USD around 1.1825-55 but nothing too significant.





That said, just be wary that a poor US retail sales report may amplify the risk aversion and softer risk tones in the market before the expiries above roll off later.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



