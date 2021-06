A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of ones to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.





For EUR/USD, the expiries are likely to keep a lid on any upside with the dollar keeping firmer. Likewise for USD/JPY as it should find some support closer to 110.25-50 though keep an eye on yields - which are looking sluggish after the surge yesterday.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here