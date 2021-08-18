FX option expiries for 18 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Not much to take note of for the day besides one for USD/JPY, as highlighted in bold.





Even then, with price action in the pair more subdued and largely dictated by bond yields, it might not offer much interest. The 100-day moving average in the pair at 109.65 is also playing a role in limiting any upside technically, so there's that.





The big ones for AUD/USD is a bit too far from spot levels to offer much significance.





In any case, watch out for a series of large expiries in EUR/USD tomorrow from ~1.1700 through to 1.1800-10 levels, so that is likely to keep price action more cagey.





The pair is sitting on the edge right now, keeping a defense of 1.1700 so perhaps the larger expiries tomorrow may help to see price action be more sticky - at least for now.





Of note, there's also a large one for AUD/USD at 0.7250, which may act as more of a brief magnet after having seen the pair fall to the lows for the year yesterday and keeping in a more vulnerable spot as highlighted earlier here







