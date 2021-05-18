FX option expiries for 18 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
A couple of key ones as highlighted in bold.

For AUD/USD, the expiries may act as a bit of a floor alongside the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7753-84 on the day with the dollar keeping weaker overall. There is also still some defense for buyers around the 100-day moving average @ 0.7723.

Meanwhile, the large one for NZD/USD may hold gains for the time being but if the dollar is breaking down technically across multiple pairs, then it is all about trading according to sentiment rather than fixate on the level above.

