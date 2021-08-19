FX option expiries for 19 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Quite a number of big ones to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





In particular, there are quite a number of sizable ones for EUR/USD at current levels and sitting in between 1.1670 to 1.1700. That may limit any major downside extension in the session ahead, even as the technical momentum favours sellers for now.





The big one for AUD/USD is mildly interesting but amid a downside shove below 0.7200 currently, it's tough to see it come back into significance considering the technical picture. As such, price action is still skewed towards further weakness in the pair.





Meanwhile, there is a biggish one for NZD/USD near 0.6800 which is still some 40 pips away from spot levels as the downside momentum keeps up for now.





That could be a target for sellers before taking a bit more of a breather if the downside momentum accelerates in European trading but otherwise, it's just an abstract level of note given the technical playbook.







