FX option expiries for 2 December 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
Nothing too significant although there are modestly large ones nearby the current spot price for USD/JPY and GBP/USD.
That said, the overall risk mood is still proving to be a key driver of trading sentiment this week so I don't see much attachment to these levels if anything else.
For USD/JPY, there isn't much of a technical significance at 113.60-65 so it is hard to read much into the expiries at that level today.
As for GBP/USD, it might offer some light attraction to 1.3300 with price action keeping below the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3314-39 at the moment but again, any shifts in risk/dollar sentiment will override that when push comes to shove later.
For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.