FX option expiries for 2 December 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Nothing too significant although there are modestly large ones nearby the current spot price for USD/JPY and GBP/USD.

That said, the overall risk mood is still proving to be a key driver of trading sentiment this week so I don't see much attachment to these levels if anything else.

For USD/JPY, there isn't much of a technical significance at 113.60-65 so it is hard to read much into the expiries at that level today.

As for GBP/USD, it might offer some light attraction to 1.3300 with price action keeping below the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3314-39 at the moment but again, any shifts in risk/dollar sentiment will override that when push comes to shove later.

