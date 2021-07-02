FX option expiries for 2 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





In particular, the ones in focus will be in EUR/USD and USD/JPY with other currency pairs not seeing much of note near the current spot price going into the US jobs report.





There are layers of expiries in EUR/USD from 1.1820 through to 1.1915 that may add some stickiness to price action despite the pair flirting with a drop below its 18 June low @ 1.1847 for the time being.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is testing the late March 2020 highs at 111.50-71 with large expiries also seen around said region and also to the downside at 111.00 today.





That said, the reaction to the non-farm payrolls later is also a key factor to consider as that may see sentiment override everything else in the market.







