FX option expiries for 2 June 10am New York cut

Just one to take note of for AUD/USD as highlighted in bold.





The expiries rest just above the confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7737-44 so that might help to add a bit of a cap to price action alongside the swing region highs from yesterday closer to 0.7770.





Besides that, just take note of some larger ones seen for USD/JPY rolling off tomorrow that may keep price action continuing to reside in between 109.00 and 110.00.







