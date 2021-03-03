FX option expiries for 3 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.0bn), 1.2000 (€1.4bn), 1.2150 (€863m)
  • USD/JPY: 105.50-60 ($1.8bn), 106.00 ($358m), 106.70 ($395m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9300 ($515m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2550 ($450m), 1.2600 ($330m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7800 (A$385m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7300 (NZ$1.4bn)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8600 (€1.9bn), 0.8650 (€767m)
There are a couple of sizable expiries today to take note of, in particular for NZD/USD and EUR/GBP - that might keep price action more centered around those levels.

For EUR/USD, there is also a large one closer to 1.2000 but upon the rejection of the figure level yesterday and buyers holding the 100-day moving average (now @ 1.2035), the latter is a more important level to focus on in case the downside resumes.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose