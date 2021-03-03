FX option expiries for 3 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.0bn), 1.2000 (€1.4bn) , 1.2150 (€863m)

, USD/JPY: 105.50-60 ($1.8bn), 106.00 ($358m), 106.70 ($395m)

USD/CHF: 0.9300 ($515m)

USD/CAD: 1.2550 ($450m), 1.2600 ($330m)

AUD/USD: 0.7800 (A$385m)

NZD/USD: 0.7300 (NZ$1.4bn)

EUR/GBP: 0.8600 (€1.9bn), 0.8650 (€767m)

There are a couple of sizable expiries today to take note of, in particular for NZD/USD and EUR/GBP - that might keep price action more centered around those levels.





For EUR/USD, there is also a large one closer to 1.2000 but upon the rejection of the figure level yesterday and buyers holding the 100-day moving average (now @ 1.2035), the latter is a more important level to focus on in case the downside resumes.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



