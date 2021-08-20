FX option expiries for 20 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Not much of note for the day, besides a modest-sized chunk for EUR/USD closer to 1.1700 as highlighted in bold.

That may help to keep price action more contained below the figure level before rolling off later but so far on the day, major FX aren't showing much appetite outside of commodity currencies - which continues to be battered left, right and center.

