FX option expiries for 20 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
A couple of notable ones as highlighted in bold.

For EUR/USD, the large ones are seen close in and around its 100-hour moving average, the level which helped to stall yesterday's drop so that might provide an added layer of support in case price action turns in the session ahead.

As for AUD/USD, there are a couple of notable ones sandwiching the current spot price so that could keep things more sticky. The ones at 0.7760-65 may play a bit of a part in limiting gains alongside the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7765-80.

