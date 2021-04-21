FX option expiries for 21 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





Just one rather notable one for AUD/USD on the board today, as highlighted in bold.





The others are both seen a little distance away from the current spot price and are only decent-sized so they shouldn't have much of any impact on price action today.





Just take note that the one for AUD/USD rests close to its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7747 so that might be a factor in keeping price action trading in between the key hourly moving averages - as it is now - after the retreat yesterday.





That is especially so if risk sentiment continues to keep more defensive and help to see some safety flows into the dollar, which was the case in US trading.





Also, just take note of the large expiries seen for USD/JPY at 108.00 to 108.40 rolling off tomorrow. That might keep traders interested to hold the line as price action continues to stick around the figure level as we look towards the session ahead.







