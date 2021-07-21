FX option expiries for 21 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Not a lot to really take note of besides a large one in EUR/USD, as highlighted in bold.





Given current price action and market sentiment, it may not be of too much significance on the day though. That said, be wary that there are large expiries layered at 1.1700-10 until the end of the week so that might limit any downside moves in general.





Besides that, there is a large one for USD/CAD at 1.2750 and one for AUD/USD at 0.7370-75 tomorrow to be wary about just in case.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



