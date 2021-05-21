FX option expiries for 21 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple of ones to take note of for EUR/USD as highlighted in bold.





That should add a defensive layer to the key hourly moving averages, which are seen at 1.2155-95 currently with the 100-hour moving average (1.2195 now) having defended the downside push earlier in the week.





Besides that, there isn't much else on the board that is too significant.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



