FX option expiries for 21 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for USD/JPY are trading close to the current spot price and keeping close to the key hourly moving averages @ 109.62-77 currently, so that might offer some pull in keeping price action more contained in the session ahead.





Meanwhile, the large one for USD/CAD at 1.2800 may not offer too much significance for now as price action is being dictated by risk sentiment for the most part.





And that is pretty much the caveat even for USD/JPY price action today, in that it will depend a whole lot on risk sentiment (bond market in this instance) amid the focus on the risks surrounding China this week.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



