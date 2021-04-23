FX option expiries for 23 April 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
FX
A couple of large ones to take note of today for USD/CAD, as highlighted in bold.

That may keep price action sticky in between 1.2440-50 to 1.2500 with key daily support still seen around 1.2476-00 at the moment, so that will be a tricky area to navigate for the pair as sellers look to keep the downside momentum going post-BOC.

Elsewhere, there are some modest ones for EUR/USD around 1.1980-00 so that may also keep any downside push in-check with the 1.2000 handle still holding for now, alongside the 200-hour moving average @ 1.1993.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

