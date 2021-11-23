FX option expiries for 23 November 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
There isn't anything significant on the board today, so trading sentiment will continue to be largely dictated by the ebb and flow of things as well as the technicals.

There will be large expiries to contend with for EUR/USD tomorrow, with one particularly large one at 1.1500 though that is unlikely to come into play given current price action.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

