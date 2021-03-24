FX option expiries for 24 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1800 (€320m)

USD/JPY: 108.00 ($1.4bn) , 108.45-50 ($586m)

, 108.45-50 ($586m) AUD/USD: 0.7710 (A$432m)

There is very little to take note of today with only one for USD/JPY seen closer to 108.00 in case spot price does extend lower on some stronger risk aversion play later.





Otherwise, keep your eyes on the larger one rolling off tomorrow for EUR/USD at 1.1800 as that may offer an additional layer of support for price action in case we observe a stronger technical breakdown as warned in this post earlier.





Here's a look at what else is on the board for the rest of the week:





EUR/USD

- 1.1700-10 (€1.2bn) 25/3

- 1.1800 (€1.3bn) 25/3

- 1.1900 (€707m) 26/3





- 109.30 ($1.3bn) 25/3





USD/CAD

- 1.2505 ($700m) 25/3





AUD/USD

- 0.7765 (A$1.7bn) 26/3





EUR/GBP

- 0.8550 (€800m) 25/3

- 0.8600 (€1.1bn) 25/3







