FX option expiries for 24 May 10am New York cut

For EUR/USD, the large one at 1.2200 sits near the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2204 so that could prove to be a bit of a sticking point for buyers later in the day.





Just take note that there are also several expiries sitting at that level throughout the week, so that could keep price action more anchored with the 25 February high @ 1.2243 also having helped to limit the topside move last week.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD sees a big chunk just below spot price so that may be a bit of a magnet to price action with the 100-day moving average sitting nearby @ 0.7727.





The confluence of the key hourly moving averages is seen @ 0.7757-60 so that is still a key level limiting near-term gains for the pair at the moment.





