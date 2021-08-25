FX option expiries for 25 August 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Just a couple of note for today, as highlighted in bold.

For EUR/USD, the large expiries at 1.1700 add a secondary layer to the key hourly moving averages at 1.1714-31 in limiting any downside pressure although price action remains rather muted as we navigate through the early stages of European morning trade.

Meanwhile, the large ones for USD/JPY should limit any push above 110.00 as Treasury yields also look rather unenthused so far today. That is likely to keep price action more centered around current levels in the session ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

