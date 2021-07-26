FX option expiries for 26 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

There aren't any large or overly significant ones to take note of for the day, so that could see the narrow range for EUR/USD continue to play out for now.





Given the lack of key expiries, risk sentiment remains the main driver as we count down to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday later this week.





For now, risk is leaning more towards the defensive side with 10-year yields down nearly 5 bps to 1.235% and S&P 500 futures down 0.3%.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



